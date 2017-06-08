Golfweek's Best Courses You Can Play, 2017: Minnesota

This is part of a state-by-state list of the best non-private courses you can play across the United States as selected by Golfweek’s Raters. Modern courses built after 1960 are denoted with (m), while classic courses built before 1960 are noted with a (c).

1. Giants Ridge Golf & Ski Resort (Quarry), Biwabik (m)

2. Wilderness at Fortune Bay, Tower (m)

3. Deacon’s Lodge, Brainerd (m)

4. The Classic at Madden’s Lake, Brainerd (m)

5. Jewel GC, Lake City (m)

6. Rush Creek, Maple Grove (m)

7. Dacotah Ridge, Morton (m)

8. Chaska Town Course, Chaska (m)

9. Meadows at Mystic Lake, Prior Lake (m)

10. StoneRidge, Stillwater (m)