Golfweek's Best Courses You Can Play, 2017: Mississippi

This is part of a state-by-state list of the best non-private courses you can play across the United States as selected by Golfweek’s Raters. Modern courses built after 1960 are denoted with (m), while classic courses built before 1960 are noted with a (c).

1. Fallen Oak, Saucier (No. 53 m)

2. The Preserve, Vancleave (m)

3. Grand Bear, Saucier (m)

4. Dancing Rabbit (Oaks), Philadelphia (m)

5. Dancing Rabbit (Azaleas), Philadelphia (m)

6. Windance, Gulfport (m)

7. The Bridges GC at Hollywood Casino, Bay St. Louis (m)

8. Timberton, Hattiesburg (m)

9. Shell Landing, Gautier (m)

10. The Oaks, Pass Christian (m)