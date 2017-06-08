Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Golfweek's Best Courses You Can Play, 2017: Montana

Golfweek's Best Courses You Can Play, 2017: Montana

Travel

Golfweek's Best Courses You Can Play, 2017: Montana

This is part of a state-by-state list of the best non-private courses you can play across the United States as selected by Golfweek’s Raters. Modern courses built after 1960 are denoted with (m), while classic courses built before 1960 are noted with a (c). Courses new to the list have an asterisk.

1. The Wilderness Club of Montana, Eureka (m)
2. Old Works, Anaconda (m)
3. The Ranch Club, Missoula (m)
4. Buffalo Hills, Kalispell (m)
5. Canyon River, Missoula (m)
6. Whitefish Lake (South), Whitefish (m)
7. Eagle Bend, Bigfork (m)
8. Northern Pines, Kalispell (m)*
9. Whitefish Lake (North), Whitefish (c)*
10. Polson CC, Polson (c)

Golfweek's Best, Travel

Recommended Videos

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home