Golfweek's Best Courses You Can Play, 2017: Nevada

This is part of a state-by-state list of the best non-private courses you can play across the United States as selected by Golfweek’s Raters. Modern courses built after 1960 are denoted with (m), while classic courses built before 1960 are noted with a (c). Courses new to the list have an asterisk.

1. Shadow Creek, North Las Vegas (No. 9 m)

2. Cascata, Boulder City (m)

3. Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas (m)

4. Wolf Creek, Mesquite (m)

5. Coyote Springs (Chase), Coyote Springs (m)

6. Reflection Bay at Lake Las Vegas Resort, Henderson (m)

7. Edgewood Tahoe GC, Tahoe (m)

8. Conestoga, Mesquite (m)

9. Paiute (The Wolf), Las Vegas (m)

10. Incline Village (Championship), Incline Village (m)