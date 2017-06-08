Golfweek's Best Courses You Can Play, 2017: New Jersey

This is part of a state-by-state list of the best non-private courses you can play across the United States as selected by Golfweek’s Raters. Modern courses built after 1960 are denoted with (m), while classic courses built before 1960 are noted with a (c). Courses new to the list have an asterisk.

1. Ballyowen GC at Crystal Springs Resort, Hamburg (m)

2. Atlantic City CC, Northfield (c)

3. Neshanic Valley, Neshanic Station (m)

4. Twisted Dune, Egg Harbor Township (m)

5. Shore Gate, Ocean View (m)

6. Ballamor, Egg Harbor Township (m)

7. Architects GC, Lopatcong, (m)

8. Heron Glen, Ringoes (m)*

9. Knoll (West), Boonton c)

10. Seaview CC (Bay), Absecon (c)

11. Wild Turkey GC at Crystal Springs Resort, Hardyston (m)

12. Sand Barrens GC, Swainton (m)

13. Hominy Hill, Colts Neck (m)

14. Galloping Hill, Kenilworth (m)

15. Scotland Run, Monroe Township (m)