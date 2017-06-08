Golfweek's Best Courses You Can Play, 2017: New Mexico

This is part of a state-by-state list of the best non-private courses you can play across the United States as selected by Golfweek’s Raters. Modern courses built after 1960 are denoted with (m), while classic courses built before 1960 are noted with a (c).

1. Paa-Ko Ridge, Sandia Park (m)

2. Piñon Hills, Farmington (m)

3. Twin Warriors, Santa Ana Pueblo (m)

4. Taos CC, Taos (m)

5. Sandia GC, Albuquerque (m)

6. University of New Mexico (South), Albuquerque (m)

7. Black Mesa, Espanola (m)

8. Inn of the Mountain Gods, Mescalero (m)

9. Rockwind Community Links, Hobbs (m)

10. Pueblo de Cochiti GC, Cochiti (m)