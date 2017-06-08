Golfweek's Best Courses You Can Play, 2017: New York

This is part of a state-by-state list of the best non-private courses you can play across the United States as selected by Golfweek’s Raters. Modern courses built after 1960 are denoted with (m), while classic courses built before 1960 are noted with a (c). Courses new to the list have an asterisk.

1. Bethpage State Park (Black), Farmingdale (No. 24 c)

2. Trump Golf Links Ferry Point, New York (m)

3. Leatherstocking, Cooperstown (c)

4. Turning Stone Resort (Atunyote), Verona (m)

5. Sagamore GC, Bolton Landing (c)

6. Pound Ridge GC, Pound Ridge (m)

7. Bethpage State Park (Red), Farmingdale (c)

8. Grossingers GC, Liberty (m)

9. Turning Stone Resort (Kaluhyat), Verona (m)

10. Ravenwood, Victor, (m)

11. Timber Banks Golf Course, Baldwinsville (m)*

12. Tallgrass CC, Shoreham (m)

13. Saratoga National, Saratoga (m)

14. Turning Stone Resort (Shenendoah), Verona (m)

15. Montauk Downs State Park, Montauk Point, (m)