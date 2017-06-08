Golfweek's Best Courses You Can Play, 2017: North Carolina

This is part of a state-by-state list of the best non-private courses you can play across the United States as selected by Golfweek’s Raters. Modern courses built after 1960 are denoted with (m), while classic courses built before 1960 are noted with a (c).

1. Pinehurst No. 2, Pinehurst (No. 14 c)

2. Mid Pines, Southern Pines (c)

3. Dormie Club, Pinehurst (m)

4. Pine Needles, Southern Pines

5. Linville GC, Linville (c)

6. Tobacco Road, Sanford (m)

7. Pinehurst No. 8, Pinehurst (m)

8. Bald Head Island Club, Bald Head Island (m)

9. Pinehurst No. 4, Pinehurst (m)

10. The Omni Grove Park Inn, Asheville (c)

11. Ocean Ridge (Leopard’s Chase), Sunset Beach (m)

12. Mount Mitchell GC, Burnsville (m)

13. Duke University GC, Durham (c)

14. Southern Pines GC, Southern Pines, N.C. (c)

15. Cape Fear National, Wilmington, (m)