Golfweek's Best Courses You Can Play, 2017: Oklahoma

This is part of a state-by-state list of the best non-private courses you can play across the United States as selected by Golfweek’s Raters. Modern courses built after 1960 are denoted with (m), while classic courses built before 1960 are noted with a (c). Courses new to the list have an asterisk.

1. Karsten Creek, Stillwater (No. 76 m)

2. Jimmie Austin GC at the University

of Oklahoma, Norman (c)

3. Chickasaw Pointe, Kingston (m)

4. Winstar, Thackerville (m)

5. Cherokee Hills, Tulsa (c)