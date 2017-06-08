Golfweek's Best Courses You Can Play, 2017: Oregon

This is part of a state-by-state list of the best non-private courses you can play across the United States as selected by Golfweek’s Raters. Modern courses built after 1960 are denoted with (m), while classic courses built before 1960 are noted with a (c).

1. Pacific Dunes, Bandon (No. 2 m)

2. Old Macdonald, Bandon (No. 5 m)

3. Bandon Dunes, Bandon (No. 8 m)

4. Bandon Trails, Bandon (No. 17 m)

5. Pronghorn (Nicklaus), Bend (m)

6. Tetherow, Bend (m)

7. Pumpkin Ridge (Ghost Creek), Cornelius (m)

8. Aspen Lakes, Sisters (m)

9. Crosswater, Sunriver (m)

10. Reserve Vineyards and GC (South), Aloha (m)