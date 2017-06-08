Golfweek's Best Courses You Can Play, 2017: Pennsylvania

This is part of a state-by-state list of the best non-private courses you can play across the United States as selected by Golfweek’s Raters. Modern courses built after 1960 are denoted with (m), while classic courses built before 1960 are noted with a (c).

1. Nemacolin Woodlands (Mystic Rock), Farmington (m)

2. Omni Bedford Springs (Old Course), Bedford (c)

3. Olde Stonewall, Ellwood City (m)

4. Golf Course at Glen Mills, Glen Mills (m)

5. Hershey CC (West), Hershey (c)

6. Toftrees Resort, State College (m)

7. Inniscrone, Avondale (m)

8. Wyncote, Oxford (m)

9. Berkleigh, Kutztown (m)

10. Jeffersonville GC, Jeffersonville (c)