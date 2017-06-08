Best You Can Play: South Carolina

This is part of a state-by-state list of the best non-private courses you can play across the United States as selected by Golfweek’s Raters. Modern courses built after 1960 are denoted with (m), while classic courses built before 1960 are noted with a (c). Courses new to the list have an asterisk.

1. Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, Kiawah Island (No. 14 m)

2. Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island (No. 52 m)

3. Dunes Golf & Beach Club, Myrtle Beach (c)

4. May River Course at Palmetto Bluff, Bluffton (m)

5. Caledonia Golf & Fish Club, Pawleys Island (m)

6. True Blue, Pawleys Island (m)

7. Atlantic Dunes, Hilton Head (m)*

8. The Walker Course at Clemson, Clemson (m)

9. Legends Golf Complex (Moorlands), Myrtle Beach (m)

10. Tidewater Plantation GC, North Myrtle Beach (m)

11. Palmetto Dunes (Robert Trent Jones Course), Hilton Head Island (m)

12. TPC Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet (m)

13. Myrtle Beach National (King’s North), Myrtle Beach (m)

14. The Heritage Club, Pawleys Island (m)

15. Barefoot Resort & Golf (Dye), North Myrtle Beach (m)