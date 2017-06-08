Best You Can Play: Tennessee

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
This is part of a state-by-state list of the best non-private courses you can play across the United States as selected by Golfweek’s Raters. Modern courses built after 1960 are denoted with (m), while classic courses built before 1960 are noted with a (c). Courses new to the list have an asterisk.

1. Sweetens Cove, South Pittsburgh (No. 59 m)
2. Stonehenge, Fairfield Glade (m)
3. Course at Sewanee, Sewanee (m)*
4. Mirimichi, Millington (m)
5. Heatherhurst (The Brae), Fairfield Glade (m)*

