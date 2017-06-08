Best You Can Play: Texas

This is part of a state-by-state list of the best non-private courses you can play across the United States as selected by Golfweek’s Raters. Modern courses built after 1960 are denoted with (m), while classic courses built before 1960 are noted with a (c). Courses new to the list have an asterisk.

1. Pine Dunes Resort & GC, Frankston (m)

2. The Rawls Course at Texas Tech University, Lubbock (m)

3. Horseshoe Bay (Summit Rock)

4. Butterfield Trail, El Paso (m)

5. Omni Barton Creek (Fazio-Canyons), Austin (m)

6. TPC Las Colinas, Irving (m)

7. Black Jack’s Crossing, Lajitas (m)

8. Old American, The Colony (m)

9. TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks), San Antonio, Greg Norman (m)

10. Wolfdancer, Austin (m)

11. La Cantera Resort & Spa (Palmer), San Antonio (m)

12. TPC San Antonio (AT&T Canyons), San Antonio (m)

13. Crown Colony, Lufkin (m)

14. Stevens Park, Dallas (m)

15. Palmilla Beach GC, Port Aransas (m)*

16. Cowboys GC, Grapevine (m)

17. Brackenridge Park, San Antonio (c)

18. Texas Star, Euless (m)

19. Barton Creek – Fazio Foothills, Austin (m)

20. Cottonwood Valley GC, Irving (m)