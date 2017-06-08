Best You Can Play: Utah

This is part of a state-by-state list of the best non-private courses you can play across the United States as selected by Golfweek’s Raters. Modern courses built after 1960 are denoted with (m), while classic courses built before 1960 are noted with a (c). Courses new to the list have an asterisk.

1. GC at Sand Hollow (Championship), St. George (m)

2. Thanksgiving Point, Lehi (m)

3. Soldier Hollow (Gold), Midway (m)

4. TalonsCove, Saratoga Springs (m)

5. Hideout, Monticello (m)

6. Entrada at Snow Canyon, St. George (m)

7. The Ledges of St. George, St. George (m)

8. Green Spring, Washington (m)*

9. Soldier Hollow (Silver), Midway (m)

10. Coral Canyon, St. George (m)