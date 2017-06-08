Golfweek's Best Courses You Can Play, 2017: Virginia

This is part of a state-by-state list of the best non-private courses you can play across the United States as selected by Golfweek’s Raters. Modern courses built after 1960 are denoted with (m), while classic courses built before 1960 are noted with a (c).

1. Omni Homestead Resort (Cascades), Hot Springs (No. 76 c)

2. Highland Course at Primland, Meadows of Dan (m)

3. Golden Horseshoe (Gold), Williamsburg (m)

4. Full Cry at Keswick Hall and GC, Charlottesville (m)

5. Tradition GC at Royal New Kent, Providence Forge (m)

6. Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech, Blacksburg (m)

7. Kingsmill (River), Williamsburg (m)

8. Club at Viniterra, New Kent (m)

9. Potomac Shores GC, Potomac Shores (m)

10. Laurel Hill, Lorton (m)