Golfweek's Best Courses You Can Play, 2017: Washington

This is part of a state-by-state list of the best non-private courses you can play across the United States as selected by Golfweek’s Raters. Modern courses built after 1960 are denoted with (m), while classic courses built before 1960 are noted with a (c).

1. Chambers Bay, University Place (No. 41 m)

2. Gamble Sands, Brewster (No.45 m)

3. Wine Valley, Walla Walla (m)

4. Salish Cliffs, Shelton (m)

5. Loomis Trail, Blaine (m)

6. White Horse, Kingston (m)

7. Gold Mountain (Olympic), Bremerton (m)

8. Palouse Ridge, Pullman (m)

9. Semiahmoo, Blaine (m)

10. Trophy Lake Golf & Casting, Port Orchard (m)