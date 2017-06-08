Billy Horschel's putter head snaps off mid-round at FedEx St. Jude Classic

There are many thing that can go wrong in a round of golf: Offline shots, lost balls and … putter heads falling off?

It’s unusual, but a club head can fall off during a round of golf. Just ask Phil Mickelson.

And remember when Robert Streb made a playoff at the 2015 Greenbrier Classic despite putting with a wedge the entire back nine Sunday after his putter broke?

This sort of thing is still rare, though, so it’s worth noting when it happens.

Billy Horschel was the unfortunate victim of this Thursday, as his putter head fell off during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

Horschel was putting from off the green at TPC Southwind’s No. 8 (his 17th hole of the day) and didn’t get his birdie effort to drop.

It’s unclear his exact reaction here, but Horschel appeared to casually toss his putter in the air after his miss. We didn’t get the full angle to confirm this, but it’s likely when his club came back down and hit the ground, that’s when the misfortune occurred: Horschel’s putter head snapped off.

There was some footage of this event on Twitter, but it has since been removed. Here’s a screenshot of Horschel carrying his now headless putter and detached putter head seconds after the odd break.

And here’s a bit of remaining footage from right after the head snapped off.

Bill Horschel just accidentally snapped the head off his own putter. pic.twitter.com/yMYK4UCVDo — Luke Kerr-Dineen (@LukeKerrDineen) June 8, 2017

The good news is that Horschel only had a hole left after this. After tapping in for par at the eighth, he closed out with another par at No. 9.

In lieu of his now broken putter, Horschel used a fairway wood on the greens to finish his round.

No putter, no problem. @BillyHo_Golf finishes up his round using a fairway wood.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/MwVYBsKQ1Z — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 8, 2017

Horschel posted a 2-over 72 to begin his tournament. Not a great start, but good news: He can improve Friday, and he can expect that more of his clubs will stay intact during the second round.