VIDEO: Bubba Watson crashes Steph Curry's NBA Finals post-game interview

It looks like Bubba Watson is enjoying his time at the NBA Finals.

Watson was on hand Wednesday night in Cleveland for Game 3 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. He was a spectator – as was noted Cavs fan Jason Day – but Watson still got his moment in the spotlight.

The two-time Masters champion got in on some TV action after the game. Steph Curry was taking part in a post-game interview with ESPN when Watson snuck into the frame and offered Curry a smirky hello.

Curry smiled back and commented, “I’ve got Bubba Watson here, he’s getting my golf genes going. I’m waiting to watch him next week at the U.S. Open for sure.”

It’s a silly but fun interaction. Take a look at it all here: