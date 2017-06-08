Last 3 champions to play together at 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills

The last three U.S. Open champions will play together for the first two rounds at Erin Hills.

The USGA announced that defending champ Dustin Johnson will be grouped with Jordan Spieth, who narrowly edged Johnson for the 2015 title at Erin Hills, and Martin Kaymer, who cruised to victory at Pinehurst in 2014. The trio will begin their opening round on the 10th tee at 9:35 a.m. Eastern Thursday.

All three hope to become the first to win multiple U.S. Open titles since Tiger Woods won at Torrey Pines in 2008, while Johnson will look to become the first back-to-back winner since Curtis Strange won in 1988-89.

The remaining tee times for the first two rounds will be announced at some point Thursday afternoon.