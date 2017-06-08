Stewart Cink among 4 co-leaders at FedEx St. Jude Classic

Here is a recap of the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic, played at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.:

LEADING: There were plenty of low numbers Thursday in Memphis, but nobody posted below 6-under 64. That was the score four reached in the first round, as Stewart Cink, Matt Every, Scott Brown and Sebastian Munoz are all tied for the lead after 18 holes. An interesting mix of characters that include a major champion (Cink), other PGA Tour winners (Every, Brown) and a Tour rookie (Munoz). We’ll see if the leaderboard separates more on Friday.

CHASING: Charl Schwartzel and Matt Jones are just one behind at 5 under. Retief Goosen and Chez Reavie are the duo at 4 under. Harris English is among a group of five at 3 under, while 15 players are tied for 14th at 2 under. There were 47 players that broke par on Day 1 at TPC Southwind.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Not a great opening round from Jim Furyk. He shoots a first-round 2-over 72. But he finishes it spectacularly. Furyk was in trouble on the par-4 18th until he nearly holed this shot for birdie. What a fantastic closing par.

Golf shot. They make it look so easy. pic.twitter.com/n4BTmRX43c — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 8, 2017

QUOTABLE: “If there was any kind of delay, I’l have everything ready to go and we’ll hopefully be able to make it. But it doesn’t look too good for that. The weather looks to be pretty nice next week.” – Phil Mickelson on whether he’ll make his Thursday afternoon tee time for the U.S. Open

SHORT SHOTS: Grayson Murray’s recent spate of good play – top-35 finishes in three of his last five starts – continues. The American opens in 3-under 67 to sit T-9. … Ernie Els opens in 2-under 68 (T-14) while Mickelson is T-29 at 1 under. … Defending champion Daniel Berger birdies two of his first three holes but ends the day at Even-par 70. Still not a bad start, as he sits T-48. … Braden Thornberry, the recent NCAA individual champion and winner of the Haskins Award presented by Stifel, opens in 71 and finds himself T-65. … Billy Horschel shoots 72 (T-84) and had to finish his round putting with a fairway wood. … Sam Horsfield, a star Englishman, shoots 73 (T-108) in his pro debut. … Rickie Fowler is T-123 after a 74.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air second-round coverage from 4-7 p.m. Eastern. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.