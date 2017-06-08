Ryan Moore withdraws from U.S. Open with unspecified injury

Ryan Moore will not make the trip to Erin, Wis., for the 2017 U.S. Open after Moore withdrew Thursday because of an unspecified injury, the U.S. Golf Association announced in a release.

Moore, who was fully exempt for the June 15-18 major championship at Erin Hills, was replaced by Michael Putnam, the first alternate from the Columbus, Ohio, sectional qualifier.

Putnam, 34, of University Place, Wash., shot 70-66 at Brookside Golf and Country Club and The Lakes Golf and Country Club. This will be his fifth U.S. Open.

Moore did not give a statement for the release.