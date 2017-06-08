Suzann Pettersen loses yardage book, grabs share of Manulife LPGA Classic lead

Suzann Pettersen lost her yardage book on the way to Cambridge, Ontario, for this week’s Manulife LPGA Classic. She had to start from scratch once she arrived at Whistle Bear Golf Club.
“I had to get all my new notes, which is kind of a big deal because I have a lot of good notes from the past,” Pettersen said in a Reuters report.
Luckily, Pettersen has some comfort at Whistle Bear, having won there in 2015, her last LPGA victory. And on Thursday her success at the course continued, as she shot 8-under 64 to grab a share of the first-round lead with Mi Hyang Lee.
Pettersen, who also has a new caddie this week, credited ideal scoring conditions for her round. But her game was near-perfect, as well. She made six birdies on the front nine and had nine birdies through her first 13 holes.
“We woke up this morning to perfect conditions. You can fire at pins and get to par 5s, which is fun,” Pettersen told LPGA.com. “I think it’s the best way to set up a golf course and get low scores. I’m very happy with the opening round I played.”
Lee, last year’s runner-up at this event, went bogey-free with six birdies and an eagle.
“I think it’s a good match to my golf,” Lee said of the course. “I think just a great golf course and great condition. A little softer than last year so getting a longer distance. Greens are good and everything else is good.”
Three players are a shot back in a tie for third, including Shanshan Feng, who won the Volvik LPGA Championship two weeks ago. Feng shot 7-under 65 along with Hyo Joo Kim and Laura Gonzalez Escallon.
Ariya Jutanugarn, who has a chance to become No. 1 in the world this week (yes, she actually can pass No. 1 Lydia Ko), shot 5-under 67, as did Lexi Thompson.
