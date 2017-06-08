Suzann Pettersen loses yardage book, grabs share of Manulife LPGA Classic lead

Scores

Suzann Pettersen lost her yardage book on the way to Cambridge, Ontario, for this week’s Manulife LPGA Classic. She had to start from scratch once she arrived at Whistle Bear Golf Club.

“I had to get all my new notes, which is kind of a big deal because I have a lot of good notes from the past,” Pettersen said in a Reuters report.

Luckily, Pettersen has some comfort at Whistle Bear, having won there in 2015, her last LPGA victory. And on Thursday her success at the course continued, as she shot 8-under 64 to grab a share of the first-round lead with Mi Hyang Lee.

Pettersen, who also has a new caddie this week, credited ideal scoring conditions for her round. But her game was near-perfect, as well. She made six birdies on the front nine and had nine birdies through her first 13 holes.

“We woke up this morning to perfect conditions. You can fire at pins and get to par 5s, which is fun,” Pettersen told LPGA.com. “I think it’s the best way to set up a golf course and get low scores. I’m very happy with the opening round I played.”

Lee, last year’s runner-up at this event, went bogey-free with six birdies and an eagle.