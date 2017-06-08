Travelers Championship adds Jordan Spieth to star-studded field

This year the Travelers Championship returns to its normal spot on the PGA Tour schedule, the week after the U.S. Open. But don’t expect there to be a U.S. Open hangover in Cromwell, Conn.

That’s because the field for this year’s Travelers is strong.

The field for the June 22-25 event at TPC River Highlands already includes World No. 2 Rory McIlroy and No. 3 Jason Day, as well as Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, defending champion Russell Knox and Jim Furyk, who shot the PGA Tour’s first 58 at last year’s Travelers.

On Thursday, the Travelers announced the addition of Jordan Spieth to its field. Spieth, along with McIlroy, will be making their Travelers debut this year, a result of the Tour now requiring players who make fewer than 25 starts in a season to add an event that they hadn’t played in any of the past four seasons to their schedule the following season.

Spieth has six top 10s in 14 starts this season, including a win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.