U.S. Open continues embrace of public golf with stop at Erin Hills

It was the great experiment, and it worked.

Course architect Rees Jones distinctly remembers the first time the game’s governing body made a field visit to a publicly owned golf course in hopes of it hosting a U.S. Open. It was May 1995, and the setting was Bethpage State Park’s Black Course in Farmingdale, N.Y., in the center of Long Island.

Sixty miles to the east, toney, century-old Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. – one of five founding members of the U.S. Golf Association in 1894 – was a month away from that club’s third U.S. Open. But at Bethpage, a state-owned municipal facility, the USGA’s executive committee and championship staff were still very much in tryout mode.

“It was pretty scruffy,” Jones said. “There were trees in bunkers, thin turf everywhere. At one point I hit into a bunker and found my ball deep in footprints that someone had left without raking.”

Jones’ playing partner was Tom Meeks, USGA senior director of rules and competitions, the person responsible for course set-up at U.S. Opens.

“I jokingly asked him if I could get a free drop,” Jones said. “And he just laughed at me.”

It took a $3 million commitment by the USGA to fix up the course. And the investment paid off, not only for the bottom line of Bethpage-Black but also for the 2002 U.S. Open and the USGA.

It wasn’t the first public Open – the tournament had been held at resorts before – but it certainly was the most dramatic, coming on the heels of the Sept. 11 terror attacks and the recovery of Metropolitan New York from that trauma nine months earlier. It helped the atmosphere that Tiger Woods was at the height of his popularity, having just captured his third Masters.

Here was a course the public knew intimately; many of the 42,000 daily spectators were familiar with the ritual of sleeping in their cars in the Bethpage parking lot to secure an early tee time. And now the world’s best players were gathered there.

Throughout the week the atmosphere was akin to a European soccer match. During practice rounds, fans joked with players about missed shots and occasionally were called out of the stands to try their hand at a putt or a drive. Sometimes the fan engagement acquired a bitter edge, as with Sergio Garcia, who then was in the midst of fidgeting with his grip a dozen or more times while onlookers counted out loud en masse, “uno, dos, tres . . . “

The Bethpage 2002 event was a turning point in the USGA’s relationship with the golfing public. It represented a definitive shift from exclusively private clubs to upscale resorts and then finally to everyday, public-access layouts, including municipal layouts. Taking the U.S. Open from elite, exclusive clubs to more inclusive, more affordable courses was central to the USGA’s grow-the-game initiatives.

Just ask Woods, whose U.S. Open wins all came on public-access venues: Pebble Beach (Calif.) Golf Links in 2000, Bethpage in 2002 and Torrey Pines in San Diego in 2008.

“It’s great when a U.S. Open is played on a public course,” he told Golfweek. That’s where I learned to play and it has special meaning to me. I won my three U.S. Opens on public courses, and it just feels different. The crowds are outstanding and really into it, and there’s a lot of excitement.”

It took a while for the USGA to embrace that ethos. From the first U.S. Open in 1895 at Shinnecock Hills through the 1971 event at Merion, the ruling body stuck dutifully to a lineup of exclusive private clubs for the national championship.

It broke ranks in 1972 when the U.S. Open went to Pebble Beach Golf Links, where it returned roughly a decade later (1982, 1992, 2000, and 2010). Pebble Beach already was an iconic course because of its perennial presence on the PGA Tour winter calendar. Dramatic U.S. Opens with big-name winners helped confirm that reputation: Jack Nicklaus in 1972, Tom Watson in 1982 and Tom Kite surviving a wild wind in 1992.

But Pebble Beach, a pricey resort in an exclusive coastal community, was still only a partial exception to the USGA’s basic commitment. Among the stalwart member-only venues to which it recurrently brought the U.S. Open were Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, N.J. (1903, 1915, 1936, 1954, 1967, 1980, 1993); Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pa. (1934, 1950, 1971, 1981); Oakland Hills Country Club in Birmingham, Mich. (1924, 1937, 1951, 1961, 1972, 1985, 1996); Oakmont (Pa.) Country Club (1927, 1935, 1953, 1962, 1973, 1983, 1994); Olympic Club in San Francisco (1955, 1966, 1987, 1998); and Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y. (1929, 1959, 1974, 1984).

In 1999 the U.S. Open went to the sleepy North Carolina Sand Hills and Pinehurst No. 2, a Donald Ross-designed resort gem. It was the start of a major realignment that through 2017 would see 10 of 19 Opens at public-access venues: Pinehurst in 1999, 2005 and 2014; Pebble Beach in 2000 and 2010; Bethpage in 2002 and 2009; Torrey Pines in San Diego in 2008; Chambers Bay in University Place, Wash. in 2015; and Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. in 2017.

In selecting its championship venues, the USGA does not compromise on the quality of its courses just to reach a wider audience. Admittedly, sometimes it stumbles, such as at Chambers Bay, when a combination of a wet, cold winter followed by an uncommonly dry spring stressed the fescue greens and led to an incursion of very bumpy Poa annua. But the course had been successfully tournament-tested during the 2010 U.S. Amateur, giving officials reasons for optimism. And it’s not as if all U.S. Opens at private clubs run smoothly. Shinnecock Hills in 2004 turned into a final-round nightmare due to a sudden weather flip.

It’s an index of the quality of contemporary public golf design that a Bethpage Black, Torrey Pines, Chambers Bay or Erin Hills can test the skills of the world’s best players while still proving to be popular and compelling to everyday players. It helps, too, that the public venues for U.S. Opens tend to be multi-course facilities with vast space for the kind of stadium-like infrastructure – parking, spectator access, corporate hospitality, media tents – needed for a U.S. Open.

Reginald Jones, the USGA’s managing director of Open Championships, says one index of the scale of a public-access U.S. Open site is simply the number of fans.

“They’re more like parks,” Jones said.

By way of comparison, Merion was on the small side in 2013, with room for about 25,000 paid spectators a day. Oakmont in 2016 was closer to 30,000, as was Olympic Club in 2012. By contrast, Erin Hills has room for 35,000, Bethpage more than 40,000 and Pinehurst 45,000.

Hats off to the USGA for making the effort. Or as Mary Lopuszynski might say, “hats on.” The USGA’s senior director for merchandising and licensing is responsible each year for stocking the sales tents that offer apparel, collectibles and tchotchkes. At $27 apiece, hats are an affordable item popular with spectators and an ideal gift for friends back home, because a buyer doesn’t need to know someone’s size to get it right. An average U.S. Open sells about 100,000 hats for the week, Lopuszynski said.

“Public courses tend to do better,” she said. “At Chambers Bay, we sold 120,000.”

