Walking Ireland: The fourth power

When we last visited with Nick Edmund three months ago, he was rehabbing from hip surgery while simultaneously preparing to walk the first 1,000 kilometers of Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way with a set of golf clubs on his back – all to raise awareness for cancer research and treatment.

Needless to say, it didn’t begin well. When he rose on the third day, his body ached badly, especially his right leg, because of a ceramic hip replacement done Dec. 5. Edmund, best known in golf circles for having managed Nick Faldo’s design business for 15 years, trudged through what he calls “slanted rain” that day. Progress came slowly, in part because he had to stop several times to do radio interviews about his 4-Flag fund-raising campaign to fight cancer. But people were starting to learn of his walk, and of his cause.

That day, on the way to Buncrana, an elderly man emerged from his home, walked across the street in the storm, handed Edmund €20 and said, “Go out and shoot a 65 for me.”

His spirits lifted, Edmund walked into Buncrana in darkness, wondering, “Where’s the next angel going to come from?” He didn’t have to wonder for long. An elderly lady who was walking her dog insisted on escorting Edmund the final mile to his hotel. Before she left him, he asked her name. Gloria, of course. “You must be an angel,” Edmund recalls thinking. “I’d like to say she disappeared in a puff of air, but she didn’t.”

Edmund had awakened that morning wondering what he had gotten himself into. “I never doubted that I would do (the entire walk), but I was really asking: How on earth am I going do it?”

Those “angels” helped sustain Edmund through those difficult early weeks until his hip and leg began to improve.

Say this about Edmund: The man thinks big. If anything, his brain is a place where small ideas seem to go to germinate into big ideas. When Edmund decided to raise money to fight the disease, he piggybacked on Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way by announcing he would walk the entirety of the route, all 2,000 kilometers, starting in the north at Malin Head. Edmund, a cancer survivor, will take the summer off to avoid the sun. (Don’t laugh – it only rained six of the 57 days during the first half of his walk, and Ireland is enjoying unusually warm temperatures this spring.) He’ll walk the southern half of the Wild Atlantic Way in September and October.

In Ireland he is visiting 40 golf clubs and playing just the fourth hole as part of his 4-Flag Campaign, which is designed to raise awareness for the fight against cancer. The courses along the Wild Atlantic Way will be flying the flag beginning June 4.

But as we noted, walking 2,000 kilometers (1,282 miles) to promote his cause wasn’t enough. Edmund’s charity is called Global-Golf4-Cancer. And when he says global, he means it. Two days after completing the first half of his walk in Galway, Edmund boarded a plane to Vietnam for an industry conference. He wants to take the campaign to other countries and, he hopes, enlist the support of some of golf’s biggest companies.

“I am very excited about taking this global over the next few years,” he said.

Edmund, who lives in London, has become something of an expert on the rugged west coast of Ireland, especially the fourth holes at its various links. He started his walk at Ballyliffin – where he’s a member and where he met Faldo – with a 10-ball on The Old Links’ fourth hole – long one of his personal favorites. Some of his other favorites along the way included the par-5 fourth at Enniscrone (“It’s a classic links hole . . . through some wonderful dunes terrain”), and the fourth at Portsalon and Rosapenna’s Sandy Hill Links. He was greeted at Mulranny Golf Club, a nine-holer, with a banjo player and Irish ballads, along with the club’s No. 1 handicap hole. On ladies day at Rosses Point he had a good laugh with the gals while playing the par-3 fourth. Perhaps the most scenic course, if not the best, was little-known nine-holer Cruit Island in Donegal.

Throughout it all, he found that Ireland is a good walk, well, best walked.

“I found it different and so much more enjoyable walking it as opposed to driving it,” Edmund said. “You feel much more a part of the landscape, which is very good for the spirit. The most overpowering emotion was my view of mankind – so many people were so good.”