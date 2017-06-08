WATCH: Jack Nicklaus, son talk about FSU golf course redesign

Last February, Florida State announced that its campus golf course, The Don Veller Seminole Golf Course and Club, would be redesigned by Jack Nicklaus and his son Jack Nicklaus II.

On Thursday, the Nicklauses were in Tallahassee, Fla., for a site visit and spoke to media afterwards.

“I am very confident we are going to deliver a great golf course,” said Nicklaus II, who will take the lead on the project. “… We have the two greatest golf coaches on the planet; we have to now build a golf course equal to their abilities.”

Said Nicklaus: “I think that (coaches) Trey (Jones) and Amy (Bond)’s goal is to have a golf course that the NCAA is just going to say, ‘Wow. We want to be able to hold a golf tournament there.’ ”

The 18-hole, par-73 public golf course opened in 1962 and is owned by the university. In 2004, the university spent $2.2 million to rebuild the course’s tees and greens, and install a new irrigation system. In 2001, it spent $5.5 million for a new clubhouse, pro shop and restaurant facility.

This redesign, which will also include the addition of a two-story brick facility, is expected to cost between $4-6 million, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Nicklaus Design has 410 courses open for play in 39 states and 41 countries.

Nicklaus II said during the press conference on Thursday that the goal is to have the redesign done in time for the start of the Seminoles’ 2018 football season. They expect to break ground in the fall and have the course re-grassed by next May.

Nicklaus, who was making his first visit to the course, said there is a lot of opportunity. The course currently has a lot of elevation and uphill shots. Nicklaus said he’d like to give it more balance and have it played more downhill.

“We have a difficult situation in that we want to make sure we do right by this property,” Nicklaus said. “It’s a beautiful piece of property. It has great trees and vegetation on it. It’s got some great views. And we’ve got the opportunity to do something very, very special.”

The Nicklauses said they did not finish their re-routing plans for the course on Thursday, and that Nicklaus II will be back soon to complete those plans.