Woman dies after falling off golf cart onto wine glasses

Authorities say a 58-year-old woman died after she fell from a moving golf cart and landed on the shards of two wine glasses she had been holding.

The Mercury News reports that Debra Bedard was being driven by her longtime partner, 57-year-old Richard Clarke, in a golf cart on a private olive orchard they own in Wallace, a small town southeast of Sacramento.

The California Highway Patrol says Bedard tumbled out of the golf cart as Clarke made a left turn. Two wine glasses she was holding shattered and she landed on the shards. She died of her injuries at the scene.

Clarke was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor driving under the influence.

Officials say Bedard was “the cause of the [accident]” and that Clarke’s “actions did not cause the [accident] or fatal injuries.”