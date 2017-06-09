Felipe Aguilar retains 2-shot lead at Lyoness Open

Felipe Aguilar remains on course to win his third European Tour title. The 42-year-old from Chile holds the 36-hole lead in the $1.1 million Lyoness Open near the Austrian capital Vienna.

Aguilar returned a 2-under 70 to go with his opening 65 to move to 9 under heading into the weekend. He’s two shots ahead of England’s Graeme Storm. Sweden’s Johan Carlsson and Oliver Fisher of England are tied for third at 6 under.

Aguilar couldn’t match the fireworks of his opening round. However, he returned four birdies and two dropped shots during the testing conditions of the second round.

“It was very difficult after five holes,” Aguilar said. “The wind really picked up, the greens are getting hard and it is difficult to get it close.

“It was very difficult and unfortunately I finished with a bogey, but overall it was a pretty good round. You are going to make some mistakes today but you just have to make sure you make some birdies as well.”

Storm is seeking his second win of the season following his BMW SA Open victory in January, when he held off Rory McIlroy. Storm returned a 69 that could have been better. He also dropped two shots during his round, but offset those with five birdies.

“It was really difficult out there,” Storm said. “The wind was really blustery. The fairways are really firming up and so are the greens.

“I struggled a little bit again today, I don’t feel as though I am swinging it correctly or hitting the ball great.

“I am just trying my best to get round and managing to put a score together, and getting a little bit of luck as well.”

A Storm victory would be some feat considering the shenanigans he was involved in last year. The former British Amateur champion (1999) thought he had missed his European Tour card last year after 12 straight seasons on Tour. He originally finished 112th on the money list, one place out of the exempt list for this season. He was given a reprieve when Patrick Reed did not fulfill his membership requirements, thereby moving Storm one place up the money list.

The 39-year-old Englishman has made the best of his redemption so far this season, and could improve his status even further over the next 36 holes.