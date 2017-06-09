IOC executive board approves golf for 2024 Olympics

The experiment of golf in the Olympics has worked well enough it appears, as the International Olympic Committee’s executive board has approved the sport being part of the 2024 Games.

The board announced Friday that all 28 sports from the 2016 Olympics program will be part of the 2024 proceedings. That of course includes men’s and women’s golf, which made a return to the Olympics last summer in Rio de Janeiro after a 112-year absence from the Games.

The sport had been guaranteed spots in the 2016 and 2020 Olympics (in Tokyo) upon its return. But anything thereafter was not guaranteed.

Golf’s return got off to a rocky start, with several top players in the men’s game dropping out before the 2016 Olympics due to a range of concerns.

But an entertaining gold-medal duel between Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson and a surprise win from Inbee Park put things back on course.

By November, a report surfaced that golf getting extended in the Olympics through 2024 at least was very likely.

Now, the executive board has made it be.

The 2024 Olympics host site has not been decided yet, although it’s down to Paris and Los Angeles. That site will be decided in September (and the executive board put forth a proposal to have the site of the 2028 Games chosen at the same time).

It appears likely one of these two cities will get the 2024 spot while the other is awarded the 2028 Games.

Paris is the frontrunner for the 2024 Olympics, with Los Angeles the likely host in 2028.

Le Golf National, site of next year’s Ryder Cup, would be the Olympics course in Paris for the men and women.

It was announced last year in the Los Angeles plan that Riviera Country Club, which annually hosts the PGA Tour’s Genesis Open and has been the site of a U.S. Open and two PGA Championships, would be the Olympic venue for that city.

So for those fretting about golf’s place in the Olympics, it seems the sport’s stay in the Games will not be short.