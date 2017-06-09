Charl Schwartzel among 3 co-leaders at FedEx St. Jude Classic

Here is a recap of the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic, played at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.:

LEADING: A new day and the number of leaders has dropped from four to three. But it’s still obviously tight at the top. Chez Reavie fired a 5-under 65 to reach 9 under. He would later be caught by Sebastian Munoz (67). Charl Schwartzel would be the afternoon wave player to make it a trio at the top, as the South African actually reached 10 under before a late bogey relegated him to a 66 and 9 under overall. Munoz is the first-round co-leader to remain sharing the top spot after 36 holes. For the second straight day, we’ll enter a round wondering if the leaderboard will start to separate.

CHASING: Stewart Cink falls off his 18-hole co-lead, but only slightly. The American shoots 68 and finds himself one back at 8 under. Ben Crane, the 2014 winner of this event, shoots 65 to climb to 7 under and within two of the lead.

SHOT OF THE DAY: How about this finishing kick from Adam Scott? The Aussie played his final five holes in 4 under to shoot 6-under 64 and rocket 54 spots to a tie for 11th at 5 under. Great stuff. That late run all started here. Scott came to the par-3 14th 2 under for the round and then sent a rocket right at the pin off the tee. Nearly an ace, but he’ll take a stripe to 8 inches and a tap-in birdie.

QUOTABLE: “If you want to move forward and win this golf tournament, I think all parts of your game are going to have to be in top form.” – Charl Schwartzel

SHORT SHOTS: Matt Every shoots 70 to drop from a share of the lead to T-6 at 6 under. The final first-day co-leader was Scott Brown, who faltered to a 72 to find himself T-18 at 4 under. … Phil Mickelson finishes with double bogey, but it was still a strong day for Lefty. At one point he was 6 under for the round and tied for the lead. He’ll start Saturday five back after a 67 pushed him to 4 under. But he’s within striking distance. … The cut comes in at 1 over, but that’s no problem for Graeme McDowell. The Northern Irishman was 4 over on No. 2 (his 11th of the day) and then made six birdies, a bogey and a par in his final eight holes to come in at 69 and 2 under. He starts the weekend T-34. … Defending champion Daniel Berger is also 2 under after a second-round 68. A day after accidentally breaking his putter, Billy Horschel shoots 66 to also reach that number. J.B. Holmes is among the 2 under crew, too, thanks to a 64 that jumped him 89 spots on the leaderboard. … Braden Thornberry, the recent NCAA individual champion and winner of the Haskins Award presented by Stifel, makes the cut at even par. He’s T-58 thanks to a second-round 69 that included a closing bogey-free 3-under 32. … That 1-over number is T-70, and with 17 players tied there, that means 86 made the cut. An MDF awaits several following the third round. … Jim Furyk (2 over), Rickie Fowler (4 over), Davis Love III (4 over), Sam Horsfield (4 over in pro debut) and Smylie Kaufman (5 over) are among the notables to miss the cut.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air third-round coverage from 1-2:30 p.m. Eastern. The coverage will then shift to CBS for a 3-6 p.m. slot. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.