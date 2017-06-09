VIDEO: Charl Schwartzel gives divot 'the bird' at FedEx St. Jude Classic

When Charl Schwartzel isn’t pleased with a shot, he’s going to let it be known. Even to something that can’t respond back.

The South African has boasted a fine two days at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, posting rounds of 65 and 66 to reach 9 under and a share of the second-round lead at the moment.

It may have been the solo lead, though, without a bogey Friday at TPC Southwind’s par-3 eighth – Schwartzel’s 17th hole of the round.

Schwartzel came to the hole 10 under but quickly realized his tee shot was offline as the ball veered well left of the green on the way to bogey. How did he react to the poor strike?

He made a certain, uhh, gesture to the spot from where he hit his tee shot.

Ultimate sauce. Flicks off a lie that was on a Tee @NoLayingUp #charl pic.twitter.com/NuUNe4Jptv — Joe Monaco (@JoeMonaco11) June 9, 2017

In terms of ways to show your anger, that’s a creative one in professional golf. And the divot’s not going to talk back to you, so that’s another nice perk.

Schwartzel is generally an expressive golfer, but this is one of the more humorous ways to show it.

Considering where he stands right now though, Schwartzel may finish the week with a win. As long as he can keep those divots at bay.