Report: Tiger Woods told police he was taking Xanax

Tiger Woods has claimed “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications” was the issue in his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

A new report specifies one of the medications Woods may have been taking.

Golf Channel has obtained an unredacted version of the Jupiter (Fla.) Police Department’s incident/investigation report relating to Woods’ arrest.

A portion previously redacted that sheds some light now that part is no longer blotted out? There’s the section where Christopher Fandry, one of the arresting officers, relays that Woods told him about what medication he took.

“I asked Woods if he had taken any medication to which he stated ‘Xanax,’” Fandry wrote.

Woods told Fandry again during the field sobriety test that he’d taken Xanax. The Jupiter police’s Testing Facility Task Report on Woods previously noted four other medical condition drugs: Soloxex, Torix, Vioxx and Vicodin.

Woods blew a 0.000 on multiple breathalyzer tests at the time of his arrest, but he appeared disoriented in dash cam footage at the scene and in video from the Blood Alcohol testing center at Palm Beach County Jail after his arrest.

As Golf Channel details, Xanax is often prescribed to treat anxiety and depression, and an FDA warning notes that its combination with an opioid can be dangerous. Mixing an opioid painkiller like Vicodin with a benzodiazepine like Xanax can in worst cases lead to a coma or death.

Paul Azinger said Thursday that some players think Woods has had issues with pain medication for “a while.”

Woods has had several surgeries over the years, including four back operations since 2014. Azinger said he sympathized with Woods if he were hooked on painkillers and that it would be easy to do so considering his pain from all those operations.

But the former Ryder Cup captain added that if Woods does indeed have a medication problem, others need to step in.

“Tiger’s close to a few people. Not many. And the few people that are around Tiger probably know there’s a problem,” Azinger said. “And if they don’t intervene, then it’s on them. But addiction’s a big deal, and if he’s addicted, then somebody better intervene.”