Aguilar looking for wire-to-wire win at Lyoness Open

Felipe Aguilar seems serious about winning the $1.1 million Lyoness Open in Austria. The Chilean’s name remains at the top of the leaderboard, where it’s been since the opening round.

The 42-year-old returned a level par 72 in the third round to stay at nine under par. He takes a two-shot lead into the final round over the trio of Johann Carlsson of Sweden, South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli and home favorite Sepp Straka.

Aguilar was a bit more erratic in the third round than his previous two rounds. He recorded four bogeys on his card, but managed to offset them with birdies for his level par round.

“Today I think I left many shots on the golf course,” Aguilar admitted.

“I played quite well and I missed a couple of greens, which is normal, and several putts I missed for birdie, so it could have been a little bit better but I’m still in contention and this is what I wanted on Thursday so we will see what happens.

“I think on the greens I left a couple of shots out there that could have made a huge difference for tomorrow and hopefully tomorrow they will go in.”

Aguilar is looking for his third European Tour victory, and his first since the 2014 Championship at Laguna National.

Carlsson, Straka and Frittelli are looking to win on the European Tour for the first time. Former University of Texas player Frittelli may be the best bet to put pressure on Aguilar for two reasons: he tees it up alongside Aguilar in the final round, and he’s come close to winning already this year.

Frittelli, who was a teammate of Jordan Spieth’s at Texas, lost in a playoff to Alexander Levy in the Volvo China Open at the end of April. He was also runner-up in the 2016 Australian PGA Championship.

Frittelli was a first-team all-American while at Texas and big things have been expected of him since he turned professional in 2012. He has two wins on the European Challenge Tour and has also found the winner’s circle on his home Sunshine Tour circuit.

Carlsson, who attended San Diego State, shared the first round lead in the BMW PGA Championship before fading badly over the weekend. Straka has no European Tour status and plays most his golf in Austria.

Aguilar will be hard to shift, but expect Frittelli to apply the most pressure in the final round.