Rafa Cabrera-Bello rises into 54-hole co-lead at FedEx St. Jude Classic

Here is a recap of the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic, played at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.:

LEADING: A third straight, a third straight logjam at the top of the leaderboard. Rafa Cabrera-Bello, going for his first PGA Tour win, fires a 5-under 65 – tied for the round of the day – to rise into the co-lead at 9 under. Stewart Cink stays tied for the lead at 9 under after a third-round 69. Ben Crane jumps into a share as well thanks to a 68. We had four co-leaders after 18 holes, three after 36 and three still. If the trend continues, we’ll have a playoff Sunday.

CHASING: Luke List and Chad Campbell are tied for fourth at 8 under. Kevin Chappell, Matt Jones and Chez Reavie – one of three 36-hole co-leaders – are tied for sixth at 7 under. Reavie posted a third-round 72 to fall off the lead.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Whee Kim shoots 69 after a late 4-under stretch in four holes. That torrid run was concluded by this hole-out eagle from 118 yards at the par-5 16th. Kim is T-9 at 6 under. But what he’ll most remember from Saturday is this perfect strike for an awesome eagle.

118 yards. 🎯💯 Put two circles around that 3.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/JScsODFflj — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 10, 2017

QUOTABLE: “Two eagles on the card, I was really happy.” – List, voicing his predictable pleasure at his own hole-out for eagle at 13 and another eagle at 16 on his way to a third-round 66

SHORT SHOTS: Phil Mickelson was 4 under for the round and bogey-free through 16 holes. A bogey-double bogey finish pushed him back to a 1-under 69 and 5 under overall. Mickelson double bogeys his final hole of the day for the second straight round. He’s tied for 13th through 54 holes. … Defending champion Daniel Berger shoots 66 to jump 25 spots to a tie for ninth at 6 under. … A triple bogey at No. 12 pushed Charl Schwartzel back. The South African shoots 4-over 74 to drop from the co-lead to a tie for 13th at 5 under. … Sebastian Munoz, a PGA Tour rookie, shows his inexperience Saturday. He drops from the co-lead to T-22 at 4 under after a third-round 75. … Scott Stallings, meanwhile, rises 48 spots to 4 under thanks to a Saturday 65. Tyrone Van Aswegen, the third member of the Round of the Day Club, jumps 45 spots to a tie for 13th at 5 under thanks to his 65. … Braden Thornberry, the NCAA individual champion and winner of the Haskins Award presented by Stifel, fires a 3-under 67 to jump 26 spots to a tie for 32nd. … Ernie Els is T-61 at 1 over after a Saturday 74. … Vijay Singh, Hunter Mahan, Ryan Palmer and Peter Uihlein are among those to earn an MDF after failing to finish in the top 70 and ties through 54 holes. Their tournaments are over.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air final-round coverage from 1-2:30 p.m. Eastern. The coverage will then shift to CBS for a 3-6 p.m. slot. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.