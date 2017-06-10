Tee times, pairings: 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic, final round

Here are the tee times and pairings for the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind in Memphis. (Note: All times Eastern; a-amateur)
• • •
SUNDAY
OFF TEE NO. 1
- 8:25 a.m.: Rick Lamb
- 8:30 a.m.: Greg Owen, Russell Knox
- 8:39 a.m.: K.J. Choi, Nick Watney
- 8:48 a.m.: Ryan Brehm, Zac Blair
- 8:57 a.m.: Will MacKenzie, Ben Martin
- 9:06 a.m.: Ernie Els, Spencer Levin
- 9:15 a.m.: Roberto Castro, Danny Lee
- 9:24 a.m.: Michael Thompson, Andres Gonzales
- 9:33 a.m.: Mark Hubbard, Ryan Armour
- 9:42 a.m.: Tag Ridings, Alex Cejka
- 9:51 a.m.: Michael Putnam, Steven Alker
- 10 a.m.: Scott Brown, Julian Etulain
- 10:09 a.m.: Graeme McDowell, Kyle Reifers
- 10:18 a.m.: Harris English, J.B. Holmes
- 10:27 a.m.: Brian Campbell, Chris Stroud
- 10:36 a.m.: Seung-Yul Noh, Brett Drewitt
- 10:45 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Grayson Murray
- 10:54 a.m.: Willy Wilcox, Xander Schauffele
- 11:03 a.m.: John Huh, a-Braden Thornberry
- 11:12 a.m.: Ian Poulter, Brandon Hagy
- 11:21 a.m.: Sebastian Munoz, Cameron Tringale
- 11:30 a.m.: Trey Mullinax, Scott Stallings
- 11:39 a.m.: Seamus Power, Brooks Koepka
- 11:48 a.m.: Steve Wheatcroft, Adam Scott
- 11:57 a.m.: Robert Streb, Francesco Molinari
- 12:06 p.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Kevin Tway
- 12:15 p.m.: Derek Fathauer, Matt Every
- 12:25 p.m.: Dominic Bozzelli, Phil Mickelson
- 12:35 p.m.: Tyrone Van Aswegen, Joel Dahmen
- 12:45 p.m.: Fabian Gomez, Kyle Stanley
- 12:55 p.m.: Whee Kim, Retief Goosen
- 1:05 p.m.: Daniel Berger, David Hearn
- 1:15 p.m.: Matt Jones, Chez Reavie
- 1:25 p.m.: Chad Campbell, Kevin Chappell
- 1:35 p.m.: Ben Crane, Luke List
- 1:45 p.m.: Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Stewart Cink
Comments