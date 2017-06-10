Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Tee times, pairings: 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic, final round

Here are the tee times and pairings for the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind in Memphis. (Note: All times Eastern; a-amateur)

• • •

SUNDAY

OFF TEE NO. 1

  • 8:25 a.m.: Rick Lamb
  • 8:30 a.m.: Greg Owen, Russell Knox
  • 8:39 a.m.: K.J. Choi, Nick Watney
  • 8:48 a.m.: Ryan Brehm, Zac Blair
  • 8:57 a.m.: Will MacKenzie, Ben Martin
  • 9:06 a.m.: Ernie Els, Spencer Levin
  • 9:15 a.m.: Roberto Castro, Danny Lee
  • 9:24 a.m.: Michael Thompson, Andres Gonzales
  • 9:33 a.m.: Mark Hubbard, Ryan Armour
  • 9:42 a.m.: Tag Ridings, Alex Cejka
  • 9:51 a.m.: Michael Putnam, Steven Alker
  • 10 a.m.: Scott Brown, Julian Etulain
  • 10:09 a.m.: Graeme McDowell, Kyle Reifers
  • 10:18 a.m.: Harris English, J.B. Holmes
  • 10:27 a.m.: Brian Campbell, Chris Stroud
  • 10:36 a.m.: Seung-Yul Noh, Brett Drewitt
  • 10:45 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Grayson Murray
  • 10:54 a.m.: Willy Wilcox, Xander Schauffele
  • 11:03 a.m.: John Huh, a-Braden Thornberry
  • 11:12 a.m.: Ian Poulter, Brandon Hagy
  • 11:21 a.m.: Sebastian Munoz, Cameron Tringale
  • 11:30 a.m.: Trey Mullinax, Scott Stallings
  • 11:39 a.m.: Seamus Power, Brooks Koepka
  • 11:48 a.m.: Steve Wheatcroft, Adam Scott
  • 11:57 a.m.: Robert Streb, Francesco Molinari
  • 12:06 p.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Kevin Tway
  • 12:15 p.m.: Derek Fathauer, Matt Every
  • 12:25 p.m.: Dominic Bozzelli, Phil Mickelson
  • 12:35 p.m.: Tyrone Van Aswegen, Joel Dahmen
  • 12:45 p.m.: Fabian Gomez, Kyle Stanley
  • 12:55 p.m.: Whee Kim, Retief Goosen
  • 1:05 p.m.: Daniel Berger, David Hearn
  • 1:15 p.m.: Matt Jones, Chez Reavie
  • 1:25 p.m.: Chad Campbell, Kevin Chappell
  • 1:35 p.m.: Ben Crane, Luke List
  • 1:45 p.m.: Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Stewart Cink

