Daniel Berger repeats as FedEx St. Jude Classic champion

Daniel Berger shot 4-under 66 Sunday to win the FedEx St. Jude Classic for the second consecutive year. Both of Berger’s PGA Tour wins have come at TPC Southwind, where he finished 13 under en route to a three-shot victory last year.

The 24-year-old Berger had to work a bit harder for career win No. 2, carding a 10-under 270 for the week and beating out Charl Schwartzel and Whee Kim by one stroke. His bogey-free final round included birdies at holes No. 3, 7, 13 and 15.

A crowded group including Billy Horschel, Chez Reavie, Kevin Chappell and amateur Braden Thornberry finished T-4 at 8 under.

Berger has made the cut in 12 of 16 starts this season and boasts three top-10 finishes, including a T-2 at the WGC-HSBC Champions last October. He’ll enter U.S. Open week on a high note, teeing off at 2:36 p.m. Thursday at Erin Hills alongside Roberto Castro and Bill Haas.

Despite his relative youth, Berger has been on top of his game in the big tournaments lately. He finished T-27 at the Masters in April, T-37 in last year’s U.S. Open at Oakmont, T-10 at the 2016 Masters and T-9 at the 2016 Players Championship.