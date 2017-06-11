Davis Love III to caddie for son at 2017 U.S. Open

There will be a Davis Love competing in the U.S. Open at Erin Hills, only it’s not the one you’re used to.

Davis Love IV, the son of Davis Love III, will be in the field for the year’s second major. The younger Love, who goes by “Dru,” was first alternate at the Ball Ground, Ga., sectional. But the USGA kept open six spots into the U.S. Open field for those who moved into the top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking this week.

Chris Wood, who will come in right at No. 60, is the only one to take one of those spots. Once the latest OWGR rankings are published, Wood will earn his spot. The five remaining U.S. Open slots leftover? Those will be awarded to alternates at sectionals.

The Ball Ground, Ga., sectional was No. 5 on the alternate list, meaning first alternate Dru will gain entry into the U.S. Open field.

Even better? His father will be there, too, in a hands-on role. As the Associated Press reports, Davis will caddie for Dru at Erin Hills.

That would be a 53-year-old major winner, 21-time PGA Tour champion and two-time U.S. Ryder Cup captain on his son’s bag at the U.S. Open.

That’s pretty cool.

“I’m excited for him,” Davis told the AP. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Dru recently turned pro after a college career at Alabama. The former Crimson Tide player made his PGA Tour debut at the 2015 RSM Classic at Sea Island, where he played the first two rounds with his dad (the tournament host). Dru missed the cut that week.

The first major championship start for Dru came only because of an inspired finish at sectionals. He entered the last hole of the qualifier 4 under and in need of something big. He proceeded to chip in for eagle to close out his day. That 6-under number got Dru into a two-way playoff for alternate spots. A par on the first extra hole earned him the first alternate position, while opponent J.T. Griffin settled for second alternate status.

The highest-powered father-son duo at the U.S. Open? That will be clear this week.