WATCH: Kevin Na demonstrates why he's not a fan of Erin Hills' fescue

ERIN, Wis. – Erin Hills and the U.S. Golf Association probably shouldn’t expect a Christmas card from Kevin Na this year.

Na went on Instagram to show his dislike for the fescue at Erin Hills, which will host the 2017 U.S. Open beginning Thursday. During his practice round on Sunday, Na was recorded tossing a ball into the fescue on one of Erin Hills’ holes. He then attempted to hit the ball, with no luck. He eventually lost his ball.

“Every hole we’ve got this,” Na said. “Every hole.”

Na is clearly not pleased with how penal the fescue is at Erin Hills, even going as far as to pose this question: “Why can’t we have a lot of the past U.S. Open winners get together and set up a major? I’d like to see that happen one day.”