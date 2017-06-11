What Daniel Berger said after winning the FedEx St. Jude Classic

Daniel Berger won the FedEx St. Jude Classic for the second straight year Sunday, beating the field by one stroke at 10 under at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

Here’s what the 24-year-old Berger said after the victory.

“I’m extremely proud. I’m 1-for-1 defending titles, so that’s a pretty good stat. I just battled so hard today and played so good. I just can’t be happier.”

On what this means for the rest of his season:

“It means I can go out there and have a little bit more fun. It’s just been a battle. Golf is tough. There’s ups and downs, but I just can’t believe that I’ve won again. Earlier in the week I cracked my driver, and the Callaway guys did such an amazing job getting me a new backup driver and I hit it phenomenally. I’m staying in the same hotel room, exact same room number that I was last (year). I thought there was no chance this could be my week, but apparently it was.”