Winner's Bag: Daniel Berger, FedEx St. Jude Classic

Daniel Berger's Callaway equipment David Dusek/Golfweek

The clubs Daniel Berger used to win the 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic:

DRIVER: Callaway GBB Epic (10.5 degrees), with Fujikura Pro Tour Spec 53X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway GBB Epic (15 degrees), with UST Mamiya Elements Chrome 7F5T shaft

IRONS: Callaway Apex CF 16 (3-4), Apex Pro 16 (5), MB 1 (6-PW), with True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts

WEDGES: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (50, 56, 58 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey Versa 2-Ball prototype

BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft

