2017 U.S. Open: Drivers used by 12 contenders

With plenty of length and brutal rough at Erin Hills, hitting it long and straight off the tee at this year’s U.S. Open will be crucial. Take a look at the drivers of choice for these contenders:

Dustin Johnson: TaylorMade M1 (10.5 degrees adjusted to 11), with Fujikura Speeder Evolution 661 TS X shaft

Jordan Spieth: Titleist 915D2 (9.5 degrees), with Aldila Rogue Black 60TX shaft

Rickie Fowler: Cobra King F7+ (8.5 degrees), with Aldila NV 2KXV Blue 70TX shaft

Sergio Garcia: TaylorMade M2 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage Silver TiNi 80 TX shaft

Louis Oosthuizen: Ping G (9 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS T1100 6.5 shaft

Alex Noren: Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero (8.5 degrees), with Fujikura Pro 53X shaft

Rory McIlroy: TaylorMade M2 2017 (8.5 degrees adjusted to 8.25), with Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage Silver 70 XTS shaft

Justin Thomas: Titleist 917D3 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana BF-Series 60 TX shaft

Billy Horschel: PXG 0811X (9 degrees), with Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec Black 6X shaft

Jon Rahm: TaylorMade M2 (10.5 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft

Hideki Matsuyama: Callaway Great Big Bertha (9 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD TP-8 TX shaft

Jason Day: TaylorMade M1 (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK Pro White 70TX shaft