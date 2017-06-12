Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2017 U.S. Open: Drivers used by 12 contenders

Rory McIlroy TaylorMade equipment David Dusek/Golfweek

With plenty of length and brutal rough at Erin Hills, hitting it long and straight off the tee at this year’s U.S. Open will be crucial. Take a look at the drivers of choice for these contenders:

Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson. (Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports)

Dustin Johnson: TaylorMade M1 (10.5 degrees adjusted to 11), with Fujikura Speeder Evolution 661 TS X shaft

Jordon Spieth

Jordon Spieth. (Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports)

Jordan Spieth: Titleist 915D2 (9.5 degrees), with Aldila Rogue Black 60TX shaft

Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler. (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Rickie Fowler: Cobra King F7+ (8.5 degrees), with Aldila NV 2KXV Blue 70TX shaft

Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia. (Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports)

Sergio Garcia: TaylorMade M2 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage Silver TiNi 80 TX shaft

Louis Oosthuizen

Louis Oosthuizen (Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports)

Louis Oosthuizen: Ping G (9 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS T1100 6.5 shaft

Alex Noren

Alex Noren (Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Alex Noren: Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero (8.5 degrees), with Fujikura Pro 53X shaft

Rory McIlroy TaylorMade equipment

Rory McIlroy’s driver. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Rory McIlroy: TaylorMade M2 2017 (8.5 degrees adjusted to 8.25), with Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage Silver 70 XTS shaft

Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas: Titleist 917D3 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana BF-Series 60 TX shaft

Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Billy Horschel: PXG 0811X (9 degrees), with Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec Black 6X shaft

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm (Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

Jon Rahm: TaylorMade M2 (10.5 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft

Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama (Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

Hideki Matsuyama: Callaway Great Big Bertha (9 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD TP-8 TX shaft

Jason Day

Jason Day (Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports)

Jason Day: TaylorMade M1 (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK Pro White 70TX shaft

 

