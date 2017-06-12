2017 U.S. Open: Ping G400 driver spotted at Erin Hills

Ping has brought a yet-to-be-released driver, the G400, to the U.S. Open, and it may find its way into the bag of Bubba Watson and other Ping staff players.

While Ping’s staff in its new equipment van would not comment or reveal details about the club, the crown appears to have turbulators, fang-like ridges near the topline designed to enhance aerodynamics. The Ping G and G30 drivers also featured this technology.

The matte-black crown also appears to have Dragonfly technology, another feature found in the G driver. Inspired by the wings of a dragonfly, the ridges provide strength while the thinner areas save weight. The club also has an adjustable hosel that appears identical to the one on the G driver.

What appears to be new with the G400 is the sole weight in the back of the club.

Previous Ping drivers have had a weight in the back, but now the company is calling out the use of tungsten, a heavier-than-steel metal that Ping has used in other clubs to manipulate the center of gravity. Adding tungsten to the back of the club could shift the CG farther back, which Ping has traditionally tried to do with its drivers to increase the moment of inertia and enhance stability.

Although there are a lot of ways to shift a driver’s overall volume, the G400’s shape appears to be smaller than the G or the G30 drivers. It looks less deep from the face to the back of the head.

As more details about the club are revealed, Golfweek will bring them to you.