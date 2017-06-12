2017 U.S. Open preview: Top 10 players to watch at Erin Hills

Combine the inconsistent play of late from golf’s stars, a course unknown to all but a few players and this might be the toughest major championship to prognosticate in some time. We know this: Erin Hills is going to play more than 7,500 yards most days, will sport plenty of sidehill lies and early reviews say the greens might be the most impeccably smooth the players have seen in a modern U.S. Open. With those elements in mind, here are 10 players to watch at the 2017 U.S. Open.

We’ll count ’em down.

_____________________

10. Alex Noren

OWGR: 8

Best U.S. Open finish: T-51 (2011)

Last three U.S. Opens: DNP, MC, MC

This year: Other than a missed cut at the Masters, the 34-year-old Swede has chipped away at a nice follow-up season to last year’s four-victory tour in Europe. He moved into the spotlight again with a career-defining victory at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Why he could win: Solid all-around player last year who might have helped Europe’s Ryder Cup squad, and he is seeing his ballstriking come together at the right time. Played best round of his life at Wentworth with 62, and when he’s off his game he’s a master scrambler.

Holding him back: Almost no U.S. Open track record, but he’s a new man and currently one of the best players in the world. If recent improvement in driving and iron play continues, expect him to hang around at Erin Hills.

_____________________

9. Billy Horschel

OWGR: 48

Best U.S. Open finish: T-4 (2013)

Last three U.S. Opens: T-23, T-25, T-32

This year: After four missed cuts, came out of nowhere to win the AT&T Byron Nelson in a playoff over Jason Day.

Why he could win: An elite ballstriker when he’s on, Horschel sounds like he’s found something that could fuel one of his patented hot streaks. His wife, Brittany, went public with an alcoholism battle that has been a burden on the Horschel family, and the outpouring of support can only help.

Holding him back: His recovery play around the greens. He’s barely in the top 200 on the PGA Tour, and if Erin Hills becomes a scrambling contest, he’s got no shot.

_____________________

8. Jon Rahm

OWGR: 10

Best U.S. Open finish: T-23 (2016, only appearance)

This year: Rookie’s dream season has included a win at the Farmers, a finals loss to Dustin Johnson in the WGC-Dell Match Play and third at the WGC-Mexico City. Finished T-23 in first Masters, fourth at Wells Fargo and was having a nice Players until a third-round 82.

Why he could win: Draw a line through that Players 82 after he rebounded nicely with T-2 at Colonial. Focus on his all-around game and consistency, no matter the layout. That said, a big golf course that requires power and physical conditioning will suit him. Rahm is strong as an ox and should love the challenge.

Holding him back: Putting is the weakest part of his game, so how he takes to the Erin Hills greens is key. Only other issue is that Players third round, but he likely will put that dreadful day behind him quickly.

_____________________

7. Adam Scott

OWGR: 12

Best U.S. Open finish: T-4 (2015)

Last three U.S. Opens: T-9, T-4, T-18

This year: A T-6 at Players and T-9 at Masters show he’s still got game.

Why he could win: Recent trends suggest he’s warmed to the U.S. Open – he contended at Chambers Bay, a venue similar in scale and modern yardage. The pure A4 greens should appeal to the eye of someone who doesn’t like the poa annua of West Coast venues. If the course gets firm and there is wind, the Aussie should thrive.

Holding him back: Has been solid in all statistical categories except recovery play around the greens. Otherwise it’s hard to bet against such a steady player overdue for another great major championship week.

_____________________

6. Phil Mickelson

OWGR: 23

Best U.S. Open finish: 2 (six times, most recently in 2013)

Last three U.S. Opens: T-28, T-64, MC

This year: Coming off two surgeries, finally recorded top-10s at WGC Match Play and Mexico City but otherwise has shown only flashes of old brilliance.

Why he could win: One of these years he seems destined to win after so many close calls. No player holds a distinct advantage at unknown venue, and Mickelson will use that to his advantage. His short game remains impeccable, including excellent putting all season.

Holding him back: Could quickly turn on Erin Hills because it’s a big, bold modern course, not usually Phil’s favorite. Normally impeccable iron player is struggling this year, but the driver is the key.

_____________________

5. Rory McIlroy

OWGR: 2

Best U.S. Open finish: 1 (2011)

Last three U.S. Opens: T-23, T-9, MC

This year: A rib injury curtailed plans for an ambitious pre-Masters schedule and is doing so again heading into the U.S. Open. His T-7 at the Masters offered hopeful signs, but McIlroy blamed his golf ball for not performing better in the blustering conditions. He has since signed with TaylorMade.

Why he could win: Even injured, McIlroy at his worst is still better than most. Power, confidence, maturity and width of Erin Hills should let him attack with the driver. When McIlroy feels unconstrained, he plays a different game than all but Dustin Johnson.

Holding him back: Theoretically should love the Irish-style course, but he has a lack of affinity for links-style courses and playing in wind. New ball may help that. Besides health, putter is key for the 2011 champion at Congressional.

_____________________

4. Jordan Spieth

OWGR: 6

Best U.S. Open finish: 1 (2015)

Last three U.S. Opens: T-17, 1, T-37

This year: Was a picture of consistency early in the season with a win and four top-10s on the West Coast Swing, but has tailed off since a mediocre Masters (T-11) by his high standards. Missed cuts at Players and AT&T Byron Nelson included putting his beloved blade in the doghouse for a week, but he rebounded impressively at Colonial with a T-2.

Why he could win: Spieth can turn things around quickly, especially when he gets the U.S. Open juices flowing. The early reports of immaculate Erin Hills greens should help him continue to find his putting stroke, while his ballstriking has remained strong statistically all year. Posted 69 in 2011 U.S. Amateur stroke-play qualifying at Erin Hills, then won three matches before losing in the quarterfinals.

Holding him back: Putting inconsistency. Spieth proved at Chambers Bay that he can look past venue issues and use them to his advantage should others not take to Erin Hills.

_____________________

3. Jason Day

OWGR: 3

Best U.S. Open finish: 2nd (2011, 2013)

Last three U.S. Opens: T-4, T-9, T-8

This year: Byron Nelson playoff loss was first significant sign of life from previous World No. 1. Finished T-22 at Masters, and Players title defense yielded disappointing final round 80 (T-60).

Why he could win: Big, bad golf courses in Wisconsin do not phase him, as he proved in winning the 2015 PGA at Whistling Straits. When he’s on, has all the game and then some to deal with challenges of a long track.

Holding him back: Statistically mediocre in all categories this year except in recovery play around greens. Good-hearted soul is also burdened by mom’s cancer fight.

_____________________

2. Justin Rose

OWGR: 11

Best U.S. Open finish: 1 (2013)

Last three U.S. Opens: T-12, T-27, MC

This year: Still knocking on the door of a 2017 win after a heartbreaking Masters playoff loss to Sergio Garcia. Has many strong showings to draw from at Sony (2), Farmers (T-4) and Genesis (T-4). The 2016 Olympic gold medalist is building his season around the majors and has shown no signs of diminished ballstriking.

Why he could win: Veteran with a major on his resume. Should take to Erin Hills, which is part links, part inland exam.

Holding him back: Surprisingly mediocre in approach play this year. Putter has been so-so, but that’s never been his strength. Remains one of the world’s best all-around players. His handling of tough Masters loss bodes well for arriving in Wisconsin ready to contend.

_____________________

1. Dustin Johnson

OWGR: 1

Best U.S. Open finish: 1

Last three U.S. Opens: T-4, T-2, 1

This year: Took over top spot in world, has won three times and finished in the top 25 eight times in 10 starts. Tied for 12th at Players on a course not suited to his power.

Why he could win: Adapts well to any course that lets him play his game, and all signs point to Erin Hills allowing DJ to swing away. Duties as defending champion won’t cause him much stress after handling last year’s controversy with class.

Holding him back: Statistically his worst category this year is around the greens, and even there he’s 41st in strokes gained. Maybe he doesn’t take a liking to Erin Hills, but all signs point to a huge defense of his title.