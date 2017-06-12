Best items from 2017 U.S. Open Merchandise Center

50
By: Geoff Shackelford | June 12, 2017 3:31 pm
ERIN, Wis. – The USGA’s Merchandise Center at Erin Hills maintains their mix of classic shirts and hats with a blend of the artisanal. And in the spirit, splashes of Packers colors and Badger red.
Below is a gallery of some of the best from the Merchandise Center at the site of the 2017 U.S. Open:
-
-
Photographer Martin Miller caught one of the more stunning golf landscapes you’ll ever see. Shot last August on his second go-round Erin Hills, it features the par-5 finishing hole in the foreground and Holy Hill in the distance. $26
-
-
The Erin Hills Shamrock is woven into this women’s sheath dress by Katherine Way. $162
-
-
The RLX golf line is always pushing boundaries and this black and red shirt continues the trend. $105
-
-
Vineyard Vines supplies their usual array of lively colors and the Erin Hills U.S. Open logo as the pattern. $72
-
-
-
-
Lee Wybranski has created another classic U.S. Open poster. $32 and $22
-
-
Wybranski also delivered a bit of whimsy with his dairy-themed pub sign. $27
-
-
The USGA commissioned Jean Wells to handcraft plates, wine mugs and vases from her nearby pottery studio. The result is flying off the shelf and expected to be sold out by Wednesday, with the plate a real standout. $80
-
-
Imperial is all in on Packers colors. $26
-
-
Pilsner mugs from Rowe pottery highlight their collection of Wisconsin-produced items. $32
-
-
Signs by the sea continues their tradition of distressed wood items featuring different U.S. Open touches, and while the $95 sign works in any manacle, the very limited American flag piece this year has been a huge hit. $360
-
-
Embroidered belts by YRI come in navy and hit and deliver some Erin Hills pride without overshadowing the rest of your outfit. $58
-
-
Women’s T-Shirts by SDI bring some much needed color and value.
($26 and $32)
-
-
Seamus golf, who created this year’s player gift from the USGA, is not only back in the U.S. Open merchandise center, but they’ve tailored items to Erin Hills, highlighted by a shamrock-themed bottle opener. $90
-
-
Ahead has a hat for everyone from traditionalists to surfers. This one striped special is $27.
-
-
A cheesehead Bubba Duck? Perfect for that epson salt bath after navigating Erin Hills. $14
-
-
Want to feel like it’s 1978 all over again? Imperial has a bucket cap ($27) and visor ($32) just for you.
-
-
Speaking of retro, how about that rope hat from the 60s making a reappearance from Imperial? $27
-
-
Yes, it’s not cheap, but the details in this hoodie suggest it’ll look sharp until the next time Erin Hills hosts the U.S. Open. $85
