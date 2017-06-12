Report: Dustin Johnson to travel to U.S. Open after birth of 2nd son

ERIN, Wis. – A title defense at the U.S. Open is not Dustin Johnson’s main concern at the moment. A bigger life moment is at hand.

Johnson and fiancee Paulina Gretzky are expecting their second son very soon. And we mean very soon. According to ESPN, Gretzky is scheduled to give birth Monday.

The plan from there? This is what is in order:

Dustin Johnson plan for now–Paulina Gretzky C-section tomorrow, fly to US Open on Tuesday, repeat as champ on Sunday. — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) June 12, 2017

OK, well successfully defending will be a tall task, even with Johnson being World No. 1.

Of course, the bigger deal is the baby on the way. The couple originally announced the news of Gretzky’s pregnancy in February with a golf-inspired reveal.

The couple already has a 2-year-old son, Tatum.

Johnson put in some practice work at Erin Hills after missing the cut at the Memorial. He has a pre-tournament press conference scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m. Eastern and, barring any complications, will start his U.S. Open off No. 10 tee Thursday at 9:35 a.m. Eastern with Jordan Spieth and Martin Kaymer.