Rory McIlroy switches putters for U.S. Open at Erin Hills

ERIN, Wis. – Rory McIlroy will test an all-TaylorMade set in competition for the first time this week.

The Northern Irishman announced last month that he had signed with TaylorMade and put 13 of the company’s clubs (as well as a TaylorMade ball) in his bag for the Players Championship.

Now a putter has been added to that arsenal. Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis reported Sunday that McIlroy will put a TaylorMade Spider Tour putter in play at this week’s U.S. Open.

Equip change for @McIlroyRory at @usopengolf. He'll use Spider putter that @JDayGolf & @DJohnsonPGA use. Said he loves performance & feel. — Todd Lewis (@ToddLewisGC) June 11, 2017

Golf World later confirmed that McIlroy will in fact use a red-colored version of the Spider Tour putter at Erin Hills.

McIlroy had been wielding an Odyssey ProType putter. His move to the Spider Tour came after plenty of research.

“He tested it on all the monitors, and it just outperformed everything,” Keith Sbarbaro, TaylorMade’s vice president of Tour operations, told PGATour.com. “Perfect speed, launch and spin with almost no sidespin. The (TP Collection) Mullen and the Odyssey (O-Works) were giving him more sidespin if he didn’t hit it perfect.”

The full details of McIlroy’s Spider Tour putter are here.

Looks like Rory is going with @taylormadegolf Spider Tour Red at the US Open. Hit the link in my profile for details. A post shared by Jonathan Wall (@jonathanrwall) on Jun 11, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

McIlroy, 28, has struggled with injuries this season, as a nagging rib issue near the bottom of the shoulder blade has bothered him. After missing a couple of months early in this season, McIlroy returned but withdrew ahead of the BMW Championship and the Memorial Tournament as a precautionary measure after playing through pain at the Players Championship.

A source told Golfweek‘s Jeff Babineau recently that McIlroy had been playing without pain in his preparation for the U.S. Open.

This week will mark McIlroy’s seventh start of 2017 and his first since the Players Championship. The Northern Irishman will tee off No. 1 at 3:09 p.m. ET Thursday with Jason Day and Justin Rose.