Tiger Woods enters rehab for pill addiction, report says

Tiger Woods has entered rehab, according to a report Monday.

Faced with possibly losing joint custody of his two young kids after his DUI arrest in Florida on Memorial Day, Woods has begun treatment for addiction to prescription pills, Radar Online reported.

Woods reserved the entire male inpatient unit of the Jupiter Medical Center near his Florida home for his stint for an addiction to prescription pills, the website says.

“Tiger visited the hospital with his children on June 2, then went alone two days later to complete paperwork and his assessment,” a source told the site.

Woods, 41, was arrested in Jupiter, Fla., after being found sleeping behind the wheel of his dinged-up Mercedes-Benz.

He later admitted to cops that he had taken Xanax earlier in the night and also was on Vicodin.

Woods’ rep, Mark Steinberg, did not immediately respond to an email from The New York Post Monday, and a woman answering the phone at Steinberg’s office said he would not have any comment.

Woods has a scheduled court date in Palm Beach County, Fla., on July 5.