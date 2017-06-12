U.S. Open record 7,741-yard layout awaits at Erin Hills

The book is out on Erin Hills – and it is a monster.

The USGA Monday released the official yardage scorecard and layout at Erin Hills is listed at a gargantuan 7,741 yards – the largest in U.S. Open history.

The 72-hole run will be evenly split into nine hole at par 36. The front will play at 3,840 yards. The back nine runs out up to 3,901 yards.

Officials told Golf Channel that the course is not expected to play that distance for any single day, as tees will be adjusted prior to each round based on anticipated weather conditions.

There are as many as half a dozen blind shots at Erin Hills depending upon tee placement, player position and hole location. There are greenside bunkers where golfers, instead of thinking about holing out, will simply be thinking of climbing out.

A few cuts and fills out there helped create more playable lines. Greens were adjusted as well, writes Golfweek’s Bradley S. Klein, and in the case of the present third and 10th holes, located anew. Perhaps the biggest change was the mowing down of the fescue rough around greens so that it could play, as it does now, as tightly cut chipping areas.

The ranges for some holes will be significant. No. 1 – a par-5 hole – lists out at 560-630 yards. The 18th hole – the longest finishing hole in U.S. Open history – can extend all the way to 675 yards.

Thanks in part to four par-5s, as this will be the first U.S. Open played on a par-72 layout since Pebble Beach in 1992.