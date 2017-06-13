Father's Day 2017 gift guide for golfers

Need a gift idea for Father’s Day? Does the father in your life love golf? Here are some great golf-themed gift ideas for June 18:

FootJoy

Pro/SL, $149.99

Available in five colorways, the Pro/SL is popular on the PGA Tour, with players such as Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen wearing it. The Pro/SL provides superior feel with Fine Tuned Foam for supple cushioning and a perimeter-weighted outsole design for superior stability.

• • •

Adidas

Patriotic Special-Edition Crossknit Boost, $160

The Crossknit Boost is Adidas’ only spikeless shoe that offers full-length Boost technology. It features a torsion system that stabilizes the foot while walking and swinging, and a Puremotion rubber sole for enhanced flexibility and comfort. This special-edition shoe features a USA theme.

• • •

Antigua

Advance, $92.50

This versatile style offers aesthetics and functionality. The Advance is a long-sleeved, half-zip pullover that functions primarily as a windshirt. But thanks to its waterproof fabric, it also protects against light inclement weather.

• • •

Bradley Allan

Contrast Stripe Polo, $89

Adding a modern twist to a classic polo design, the Contrast Stripe Polo features color-contrast stripes on the sleeves and a solid collar. Its pique fabric – a quick-drying and breathable blend of cotton, polyester and spandex – ensures all-day comfort.

• • •

Bridgestone

USA-THEMED Headcovers, $99

Exact replicas of the headcovers Bridgestone Staff players will use at Erin Hills. Available in sets of three to accommodate a driver, fairway wood and hybrid.

• • •

Devereux

Brunner Polo, $52.50

The Brunner Polo is made of 65 percent pima cotton and 35 percent polyester, and features a button-down collar with a four-button placket and buttoned left chest pocket.

• • •

Ecco

Cage Pro, $210 (Boa: $230)

The Cage Pro features the new Ecco Spydr-Grip outsole, an organic design targeting the foot’s pivot points for improved grip and traction. Built for stability, flexibility and power, Cage Pro is also available with the BOA closure system for easy lacing and custom tightening.

• • •

Galvin Green

Bow Windstopper Jacket, $365

This jacket features Gore Windstopper Active technology. New for 2017, the fabric is crafted to be exceptionally lightweight and breathable, weighing less than 100 grams. Easy to pack in a golf bag and versatile enough to take anywhere, the Bow jacket is 100-percent windproof and water repellent.

• • •

Game Golf

Game Golf Live, $129.99

Game Golf Live lets you capture your stats in real-time, while you play, on your iOS or Android phone. Get seamless, real-time automatic game tracking through Bluetooth connectivity. Enjoy all of the features of Game Golf on the course or leave your phone at the clubhouse and sync immediately post-round. Includes Game Golf Live tracking device, 18 NFC tags, USB cable and protective pouch.

• • •

HyperIce

Venom, $249

A digitally connected, wearable back device that uses heat and vibration to warm up, loosen and relax sore and stiff muscles. Its digital touchscreen control allows for customization of temperature, vibration pattern and timer.

• • •

Jones Sports

Players Series #005, $159.95

Designed for and by golfers who enjoy their walk, the classic Players Series golf bag includes Jones’ modest three-pockets, single strap and spine for added structure. The bag is made of ballistic nylon with chrome hardware accents and weighs 3 lbs.

• • •

Mizzen+Main

York, $125

A dress shirt that delivers performance with stretchy, lightweight fabric that is moisture-wicking, quick-drying and wrinkle resistant.

• • •

Nike

Lunar Control Vapor, $175

Worn by Rory McIlroy, the Lunar Control Vapor provides soft yet responsive cushioning for lightweight stability and aggressive yet flexible traction via Nike’s Articulated Integrated Traction for superior grip.

• • •

Puma Golf

Ignite Spikeless Sport Disc, $120

The Ignite Spikeless Sport Disc features Puma’s proprietary Disc technology. The Laceless Disc Closure System provides a fully custom fit with a micro-adjusting reel system that quickly adjusts to the foot for a secure fit and comfort. Other features of the shoe include a sporty mesh upper combined with a premium full-grain leather support saddle.

• • •

Ralph Lauren

U.S. Open collection, $89.50-$165

This collection, which celebrates the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills, includes three U.S. Open Active Fit polos, the U.S. Open Track Jacket and the U.S. Open Camo Jersey Pullover. Items feature special U.S. Open patch.

• • •

Redvanly

Hicks Polo, $92

The Hicks Polo, made of a blend of polyester and Tencel that provides moisture wicking, features sharp contrasting sky blue color detail and a three-button placket front closure.

• • •

Seamus Golf

Feel Player, $195

The Feel Player is a new minimalist golf shoe made in Oregon and designed for Seamus by veteran innovator Mike Friton. Modeled after the Native American moccasin, the Feel Player features a clean and simple design that is lightweight and flexible. Constructed with ultra-soft tumbled leather, the Feel Player molds to each individual’s foot for superior fit and comfort. The design follows the natural shape of the foot, allowing it to move naturally.

• • •

Tathata Golf

60-day training program, $179.95

Tathata Golf’s on-demand, online training program is designed for golfers to learn more than 140 incredibly detailed but easy-to-perform movements through 15 routines to build their full swing, short game and putting motions. This introduces golfers to a new way to train and improve their golf without needing to hit a ball or even go to the course, at a speed common to martial arts and other sports.

• • •

Under Armour

UA CoolSwitch Trajectory polo, $79.99

UA Coolswitch uses an exclusive coating on the inside that pulls heat away from the skin, making the golfer feel cool and able to perform longer. Features 30+ UPF protection, and Moisture Transport System wicks sweat and dries fast.